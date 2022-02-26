TD Securities Raises Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $19.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWIR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.