Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.91.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.