Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Generation Bio stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 2,831.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Generation Bio (Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.