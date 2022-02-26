Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Generation Bio stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 2,831.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Generation Bio (Get Rating)
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Bio (GBIO)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.