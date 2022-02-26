AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1446 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend payment by 808.8% over the last three years. AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

NYSE:AU opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after acquiring an additional 88,949 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 393,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 59,418 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

