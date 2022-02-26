Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Edison International has increased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Edison International stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,577,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 264,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,023 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Edison International by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,362,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

