Enerplus Co. (ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 15th

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ERF opened at C$15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.69. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$5.94 and a 52 week high of C$16.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.62.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.77.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

