Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,012 shares of company stock worth $631,142 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.