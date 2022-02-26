Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys 19,613 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,714.50.
- On Monday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,826 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21.
- On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23.
Shares of ALTG stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
