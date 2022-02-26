Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys 19,613 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84.
  • On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,714.50.
  • On Monday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,826 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00.
  • On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75.
  • On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20.
  • On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.
  • On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21.
  • On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.