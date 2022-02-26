Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 9,525 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

