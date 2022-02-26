Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Bryan Alden Cox Sells 2,381 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AVA opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.