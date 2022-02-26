Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Bryan Alden Cox Sells 2,381 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:AVA opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.
About Avista (Get Rating)
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
