Insider Buying: Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AVNW opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $307.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

