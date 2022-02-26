Insider Buying: Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AVNW opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $307.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $43.76.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
AVNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.