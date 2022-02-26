Insider Selling: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ENLC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.80 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 1,125.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 145,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 138,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 87,666 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

