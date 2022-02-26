The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) CEO Alan S. Armstrong Sells 156,523 Shares

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE WMB opened at $30.69 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $31.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

