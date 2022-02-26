Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.67 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

BAND stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.93.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 204.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

