Mithril (MITH) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $30.00 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00240515 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

