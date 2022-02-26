Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.13%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

