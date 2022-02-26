NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 315 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 315 ($4.28) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWG. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.76) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.68.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.2039 dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 323,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 104,255 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

