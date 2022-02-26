BMO Capital Markets Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to C$33.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets to C$33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.64.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 666,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 570,336 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after acquiring an additional 484,325 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

