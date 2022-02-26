MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,400.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,816.36.

MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,120.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

