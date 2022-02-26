Barclays Lowers TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $94.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.