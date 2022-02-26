Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.90). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

