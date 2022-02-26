Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ciena reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. Ciena has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

