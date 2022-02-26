Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,749,000 after acquiring an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

