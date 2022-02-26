Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of TXRH opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

