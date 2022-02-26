Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,097 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,767,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $209.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.97. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

