Royal Bank of Canada Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $670.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $569.75 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.