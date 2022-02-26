Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quidel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL stock opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.19. Quidel has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quidel will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.