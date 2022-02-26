Roth Capital Reiterates “$23.00” Price Target for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rezolute from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Rezolute stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.55.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Rezolute will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $3,864,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

