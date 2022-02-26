Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

