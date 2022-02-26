Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,775.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 613,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after acquiring an additional 526,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after buying an additional 482,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 456,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

