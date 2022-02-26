MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Insider Sells $432,480.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MSCI stock opened at $513.21 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.94 and its 200-day moving average is $603.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSCI by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after buying an additional 119,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

