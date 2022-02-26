Lynn C. Martin Sells 5,471 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ICE stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 637,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

