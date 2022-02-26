PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $1,079,844.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.55. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PROS by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PROS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PROS by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

