MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 436,530 shares of company stock worth $55,585,590 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

