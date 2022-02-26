Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 192,502 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $32.84 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

