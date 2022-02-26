MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after buying an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 2,839,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,431,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGE. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

