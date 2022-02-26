First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

