MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,476 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,018,000 after acquiring an additional 622,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,163,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

NYSE:STM opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

