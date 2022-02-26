Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

PLXS opened at $81.59 on Thursday. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock worth $791,533 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,582,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

