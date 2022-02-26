Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by TheStreet

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.
HHC opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 104.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Howard Hughes by 36.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
