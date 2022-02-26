Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by TheStreet

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 104.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Howard Hughes by 36.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.