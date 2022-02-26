TheStreet Upgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to “C-“

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.
Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $714.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
