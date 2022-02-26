TheStreet Upgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to “C-“

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $714.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 322,627 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

