Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,344 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $16,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RMGC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

