Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5,953.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 107.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,516.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.39 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

