Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,909 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

