Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Futu by 10.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $41.48 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $181.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.26.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

