Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,977 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

