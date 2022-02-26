Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 141,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

