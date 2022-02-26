Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 36,358 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cameco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,212,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cameco by 53.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 96,978 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

