Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.67 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 2763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 308,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,922.00 and a beta of 1.97.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.