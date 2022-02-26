Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.13

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 3717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Angi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

